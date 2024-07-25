Politics

Zizi Kodwa resigns from parliament after corruption charges

Cosatu says Kodwa’s deployment to National Assembly was ‘ill-considered’

Premium
By Luyolo Mkentane - 25 July 2024

Labour federation Cosatu, a key alliance partner of the ANC, has welcomed corruption-accused ANC MP Zizi Kodwa resignation from parliament, saying the decision to deploy him to the National Assembly had been “poorly thought through and ill-considered”. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...
'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...