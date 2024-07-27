EFF leader Julius Malema has blamed the party’s misfortunes in the May 29 elections on well-financed opposition parties, saying they were out to “destroy” his party.
Speaking at the EFF’s 11th anniversary celebrations at Ar Abass Sports Stadium in Kimberley on Saturday, Malema said the EFF put up a “fight” in this year’s elections not only against the ANC but also against “well financed” opposition parties and newly formed parties.
The red berets faced their harshest general election this year. In its first national election in 2014 the EFF received 1,169,259 votes which was 6.35 % of the overall votes cast.
In 2019, the party's support grew and it garnered 10.80% [1,882,480] of the vote. In this year’s election, the red berets were kicked out of their spot as the third biggest party in the country by Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, receiving received 9,52% [3,090,020] of the vote.
EFF survived tough election run against ‘financed opposition out to destroy’ red berets, says Malema
Image: EFF/ X
“Comrades you fought a good fight, there was money everywhere. Millions and millions were taken out because they wanted to destroy the EFF to a point where all parties that were formed, were formed to fight the EFF. An official opposition [DA] declared a small opposition enemy number 1. The Oppenheimers and the Ruperts took out a lot of money just to stop the EFF,” Malema told party supporters.
The DA had declared the EFF as the “No 1 enemy” in the elections. DA leader John Steenhuisen called an EFF/ ANC coalition a doomsday coalition claiming it would cripple the already struggling economy.
Rise Mzansi and Mmusi Maimane’s BOSA were some of the new parties that contested elections for the first time in 2024.
Malema applauded the Northern Cape after the EFF received 12.89% of the vote in the province, an increase from 9.71% in 2019.
“The youth of the Northern Cape said, ‘The EFF will never die’. You have defeated millions of rand and you showed them that you cannot be bought with bloody money from the Oppenheimers.
“In the Northern Cape you increased votes of the EFF by 28,000. We are where we are today because of the Northern Cape. We increased our votes in the Western Cape and Free State. These comrades fought a good fight, fighting against the enemy forces that wanted to destroy our movement,” he said.
