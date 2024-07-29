Opposition parties slam extravagant opening of legislature in Ntabankulu
Move a waste of taxpayers’ money, says DA chief whip Yusuf Cassim
The decision by the Eastern Cape legislature to host its seventh administration opening ceremony outside Bhisho has been met with a barrage of criticism by some opposition parties...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.