Move to prepaid electricity to avoid higher surcharges, says Faku
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku has advised small businesses and post-paid credit metering electricity consumers to instead migrate and switch to prepaid electricity consumption to avoid paying higher electricity surcharges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.