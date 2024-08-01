Politics

Chris Hani plays hardball with non-paying councillors, employees

Dozens have salaries docked over water and sanitation arrears as municipality moves to recoup R1.5bn owed by residents, businesses

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 01 August 2024

Councillors and employees of the Chris Hani District Municipality who are in arrears for water and sanitation have had their salaries docked...

