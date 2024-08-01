“The GNU is not a melting pot of political parties ceasing to be who they are and what they represent, and the contradictions will be there, as they would have been even within the broader situation of a government led by the ANC.
Helen Zille's GNU/coalition comments irritate, says Fikile Mbalula
DA federal chair said the new set-up was really a coalition of the DA and ANC
The ANC has dismissed DA federal council chair Helen Zille's comments on the government of national unity as an “irritation” that must be ignored.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was reacting to the senior DA leader's comments that the new government set-up was actually a coalition between her party and the ANC, and not a GNU.
Mbalula on Thursday said if the ANC were to allow distractions aimed at derailing the party from Zille and her ilk, the party would cease to exist.
“Stop being irritated by Zille every time she says she wants to see the ANC dead. It wouldn't have stopped even if there was no GNU, the DA and others are not going to stop.
“The DA, like others who want to see the ANC gone, say they eat the elephant piece by piece, but the elephant is still standing and the ANC will go down if it entertains the irritation and doesn't do what is right,” he said.
What is important, according to the secretary-general, is for the government to speak in one voice regarding government programmes, for ministers to adhere to protocols and not just pronounce policy and speak out of turn without processing matters.
ANC NWC wants SACP summoned after Mapaila's comments on GNU
