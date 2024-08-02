DA remains ANC’s ‘guest in the GNU, not its coalition partner’: Mokonyane lashes out at Zille

The ANC has lashed out at DA federal council chair Helen Zille, telling her that her party remains the ANC’s guest in the government of national unity and not its coalition partner.

The GNU was conceptualised and is led by the ANC which invited other political parties to be a part of it, the party’s leaders have said.

The party called comments by Zille on the GNU reckless and not in keeping with someone who was an invited guest.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said they are aware that since the GNU incorporates many political parties there would be a lot of contestation in the space which could be “exploited to undermine the positive intentions”.

“We as the ANC are duty-bound to nurture this, we can't be as reckless as Mrs Zille, we can't be reckless because it is us who invited people. She was a guest and she remains a guest of the ANC,” said Mokonyane.

“And if she has any discomfort she is bound to actually express it and it is within her right but not to undermine the ... majority of political parties that are represented in parliament because all of them have got a mandate.”