Politics

Premier’s address fails to impress opposition

More of the same promises and short on solutions, say parties

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI and VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 02 August 2024

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s address at the opening of the seventh administration of the provincial legislature in Ntabankulu on Thursday failed to hit home, say opposition parties...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...