Politics

Thousands of jobs in cannabis pipeline — Mabuyane

Premier says ‘green gold’ will help put Eastern Cape on path to prosperity but Mpondoland growers say they have been sidelined

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 02 August 2024

Cannabis is key to job creation in the province, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said in his speech at the opening of the provincial legislature in Ntabankulu on Thursday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...