MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma gave party member Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama a welcome fit for a royal when he arrived in Nkandla after completing his 20-day walk from Polokwane.
Mkonyama embarked on the “Where is my vote?” walk in support of the party's claims of vote-rigging in the May 29 elections. He left Limpopo on July 15 and arrived in Nkandla on Saturday.
On arrival he was greeted by cheers from community members, MKP supporters, a convoy of cars following him, and a hug from the MKP leader during a welcoming ceremony.
Zuma thanked Mkonyama and presented him with a painting showing him running with Zuma on the side clapping as a gesture of appreciation for his efforts.
“I would like to thank you all very much. I thank the people who came all the way from Limpopo, and most importantly I thank King [Sebetha]. You are a king because you did something only kings do. You showed great leadership by walking from Limpopo to Nkandla, fighting against black people's oppression. If we can't follow your steps as black people and do what you have done, it would mean we no longer have real men.
“If we don't follow your purpose for the walk, it would mean we don't want our votes that were stolen. If we don't fight, it means we are cowards. As we go to court, all of South Africa must come out. If we can do that, we would have shown respect to this king,” Zuma said during the welcoming ceremony.
Zuma gives MK Party member who walked from Limpopo to Nkandla a ‘king’s welcome’
Junior News Reporter
Image: uMkhonto WeSizwe Party/ X
MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma gave party member Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama a welcome fit for a royal when he arrived in Nkandla after completing his 20-day walk from Polokwane.
Mkonyama embarked on the “Where is my vote?” walk in support of the party's claims of vote-rigging in the May 29 elections. He left Limpopo on July 15 and arrived in Nkandla on Saturday.
On arrival he was greeted by cheers from community members, MKP supporters, a convoy of cars following him, and a hug from the MKP leader during a welcoming ceremony.
Zuma thanked Mkonyama and presented him with a painting showing him running with Zuma on the side clapping as a gesture of appreciation for his efforts.
“I would like to thank you all very much. I thank the people who came all the way from Limpopo, and most importantly I thank King [Sebetha]. You are a king because you did something only kings do. You showed great leadership by walking from Limpopo to Nkandla, fighting against black people's oppression. If we can't follow your steps as black people and do what you have done, it would mean we no longer have real men.
“If we don't follow your purpose for the walk, it would mean we don't want our votes that were stolen. If we don't fight, it means we are cowards. As we go to court, all of South Africa must come out. If we can do that, we would have shown respect to this king,” Zuma said during the welcoming ceremony.
Relaxed Zuma hosts MKP welcoming event days after expulsion from ANC
Last month the party withdrew its case after accusing the Electoral Commission of South Africa of “deliberate vote-rigging”. However, the electoral court has not withdrawn the case from its court roll.
Zuma said the painting should remind Mkonyama of the walk.
“This is a picture of a king. He will take it home with him so when he looks back, he can reflect on completing the 20-day walk to Nkandla to demand his vote.”
Previously speaking to TimesLIVE on behalf of Mkonyama, the MKP's Limpopo convener, Lulamile Jack, said his walk was an act to “demand the MKP continues fighting its case”. He said Mkonyama is a loyal supporter of Zuma.
The walk was in the spotlight last month after the Limpopo department of sport, arts and culture expressed shock about its real purpose.
The department had partially financially Mkonyama's “Centenary Walk for Mandela” after it received a proposal from him.
The department said it paid for four nights' accommodation in Limpopo and provided him with sportswear. Mkonyama, however, contended the department knew he was walking for the MKP when it funded his provincial accommodation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos