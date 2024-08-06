Malema urges Zimbabwean youth to rise amid protests over passport fees

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for Zimbabwean youth to unite and challenge the government in their country.



Speaking in a lecture at Rhodes University, Malema said the key to ending Zimbabwe’s problems, such as poverty, is through solidarity and activism of the country’s young people.

“The Zimbabwean youth must rise because that nonsense will never come to an end, as long as there is no unity of purpose against the tyranny and suppression of political wishes of Zimbabweans,” he said.

Malema criticised regional bodies like the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), the AU and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for acting like bystanders in Zimbabwe's political debates. “When it comes from us, it will have more weight than when it comes from Europe. Why? Because we are brothers and sisters, they’ll know that it’s a friendly fire, but SADC, AU and South Africa are failing Zimbabweans because it’s a friendship.”

Malema asserted that only the Zimbabwean youth have the power to alter the political landscape. “Only the power of the youth of Zimbabwe can change the political status quo, and Zimbabweans have to know that we are with them. Including Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa,” he said.