Rise Mzansi’s Axolile Notywala gets a seat in GOOD’s Cape Town caucus
In an usual arrangement, Rise Mzansi’s Western Cape convenor Axolile Notywala has been appointed as the GOOD party’s councillor in the City of Cape Town.
Rise Mzansi’s national chair Vuyiswa Ramakgopa said the move cements a commitment between the two parties to resuscitate their conversations exploring long-term collaborations with possibilities to merge or realign the social democratic centre of South African politics.
Ramakgopa said the 2024 election outcome has given a decisive line of march from the electorate that South Africans need reconfiguration of the political landscape.
“It is clear political parties can no longer work in silos when the country is in dire need of parties and a government that responds to the socio-economic demands people have,” she said.
The formation of the government of national unity (GNU) was further testament to this, and no single party could claim to be the leader of the people of South Africa, said Ramakgopa.
She said in April 2023 Rise Mzansi emphasised the need to reset South Africa’s politics and do away with tired old establishment politics that had failed the people.
One of the bold pronouncements was the need to build a strong centre anchored on social democracy in politics.
“At the People’s Convention in October 2023, Rise affirmed this mission by inviting a number of formations in politics, civil society, business and sectors in society. Several leaders representing the sectors made contributions to the convention, thus paving way for the development of the People’s Manifesto.”
At the policy convention, GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron addressed delegates. After that, Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi addressed GOOD’s national conference. This demonstrates a history of shared comradeship for the good of the country, said Ramakgopa.
She said recent developments between the two parties were not only a function of the election results but the parties will move towards putting processes and systems in place to assist their deliberations towards a concrete way to work together compared to "artificial" attempts at pre-election coalition agreements.
Ramakgopa said Rise Mzansi had no doubt GOOD had secured itself a competent and good councillor in Notywala.
“He is as well decorated in the social justice movement space as he is in his academic and intellectual pursuits.”
Notywala was Rise Mzansi’s premier candidate for the Western Cape ahead of the May 29 elections. He will take up dual membership, allowing him to remain a Rise member who is active in its structures while representing GOOD as part of the caucus in council.
Herron said they were pleased to welcome Notywala as a councillor who brings with him demonstrated experience as an activist and community organiser, “but more importantly, a heart committed to our shared priorities around social, spatial, environmental and economic justice”.
“We are confident this is only the beginning of a much broader and richer project that will add immense value to the development of social democracy in South Africa,” said Herron.
Notywala previously served as national coordinator for the Right2Know Campaign and as general secretary of the Social Justice Coalition.
