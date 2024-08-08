MK Party says expelled members were warned not to take their seats

The MK Party has suggested that impropriety around the compilation of its candidate list for parliament submitted to the IEC in the build-up to the May 29 elections was behind the ejection of 12 of its MPs from the party and parliament this week.
The party said the affected members were warned before they took oath of office in June that they would be removed.
Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the members were told they would be replaced as MPs and should not avail themselves for swearing-in.
He said the members knew when they took the oath of office that they would be doing so with the understanding that they would be replaced later, pending parliamentary procedures.
“It’s also important to note that, leading up to the elections, the (MK) party’s IEC list was comprised by saboteurs who went on to populate the IEC system with their friends, family members and neighbours,” he said. “As MK Party, we made a promise to our people that we would have MPs who would be reflective of society, which is exactly what we aim to achieve and will continue to do.”
He said a case had been opened at the Sandton police station regarding the list.
Ndhlela said party chief whip Sihle Ngubane wrote to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza requesting that the affected members be replaced by other MK Party members. These letters were processed only on Wednesday and Didiza sent the letters of termination to the individual MPs.
Ndhlela said Ngubane’s letter was leaked, including by some of the MPs whose party membership had been terminated.
“It is this ill-discipline and rogue behaviour that has led to the spurious misleading reports (of expulsion).
“We place it on record that all internal MK Party processes were followed. All replaced members were informed of the intention to replace them as MPs representing the MK Party. We have a tough task ahead of restoring the dignity of the marginalised and fighting for the return of the land to its rightful owners. We will continue to fight [for change].”
Earlier on Thursday, parliament confirmed that it had received correspondence from the party advising Didiza of its decision to remove its MPs.
According to the constitution, a person loses membership of the National Assembly if they cease to be a member of the party that nominated them to the assembly.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Didiza had also received email correspondence from people on the party's reserve list, indicating their unavailability to fill vacancies in the National Assembly.
“The emails were submitted through the party's chief whip in parliament. The speaker is now considering these correspondences, and a decision will be made in due course.”
MK Party says expelled members were warned not to take their seats
Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said all internal party processes were followed
Political correspondent
Image: Supplied
The MK Party has suggested that impropriety around the compilation of its candidate list for parliament submitted to the IEC in the build-up to the May 29 elections was behind the ejection of 12 of its MPs from the party and parliament this week.
The party said the affected members were warned before they took oath of office in June that they would be removed.
Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the members were told they would be replaced as MPs and should not avail themselves for swearing-in.
He said the members knew when they took the oath of office that they would be doing so with the understanding that they would be replaced later, pending parliamentary procedures.
“It’s also important to note that, leading up to the elections, the (MK) party’s IEC list was comprised by saboteurs who went on to populate the IEC system with their friends, family members and neighbours,” he said. “As MK Party, we made a promise to our people that we would have MPs who would be reflective of society, which is exactly what we aim to achieve and will continue to do.”
He said a case had been opened at the Sandton police station regarding the list.
Ndhlela said party chief whip Sihle Ngubane wrote to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza requesting that the affected members be replaced by other MK Party members. These letters were processed only on Wednesday and Didiza sent the letters of termination to the individual MPs.
Ndhlela said Ngubane’s letter was leaked, including by some of the MPs whose party membership had been terminated.
“It is this ill-discipline and rogue behaviour that has led to the spurious misleading reports (of expulsion).
“We place it on record that all internal MK Party processes were followed. All replaced members were informed of the intention to replace them as MPs representing the MK Party. We have a tough task ahead of restoring the dignity of the marginalised and fighting for the return of the land to its rightful owners. We will continue to fight [for change].”
Earlier on Thursday, parliament confirmed that it had received correspondence from the party advising Didiza of its decision to remove its MPs.
According to the constitution, a person loses membership of the National Assembly if they cease to be a member of the party that nominated them to the assembly.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Didiza had also received email correspondence from people on the party's reserve list, indicating their unavailability to fill vacancies in the National Assembly.
“The emails were submitted through the party's chief whip in parliament. The speaker is now considering these correspondences, and a decision will be made in due course.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos