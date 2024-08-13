Row over halting of scarce-skills allowances
Union says it was not consulted on moves to review metro’s policy
Buffalo City Metro has come under fire from staff and labour unions who claim it terminated, without consultation, its total R38m annual scarce-skills allowances for essential employees in hard-to-fill posts...
