Eastern Cape records slight dent in unemployment
But province still has second-worst jobless rate in the country
While 25,000 unemployed people managed to get jobs in the Eastern Cape between April and June, slightly denting the high unemployment figure, the province still recorded the second-worst unemployment rate in the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.