Politics

Eastern Cape records slight dent in unemployment

But province still has second-worst jobless rate in the country

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 14 August 2024

While 25,000 unemployed people managed to get jobs in the Eastern Cape between April and June, slightly denting the high unemployment figure, the province still recorded the second-worst unemployment rate in the country...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
BWB Africa 2023