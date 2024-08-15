POLL | How will Floyd Shivambu's resignation affect the EFF?

Floyd Shivambu made some changes to his social media profile to show a change in his political home minutes after resigning as the EFF’s deputy president.

Shivambu announced his exit from the red berets on Thursday. He is now a member of the MK Party.

“I’ve never in my service of the organisation acted against the organisation’s principles. I’ve never compromised my commitment to true emancipation. The organisation should not mischaracterise my revolutionary decision to not renew my membership. I request that I be relieved of all my deployment in the spheres of the organisation. Political decisions should never be received as betrayal,” he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema accepted Shivambu’s resignation.

“I stand before you to accept the decision of the deputy president of the EFF, who has voluntarily resigned from his position and did not renew his membership. When he sent me a letter [Wednesday], I felt the same pain when I received the news of the passing away of my mother because Floyd, to me, is not just a comrade. He is a brother, and he will remain a brother even when he pursues his political career differently,” Malema said.