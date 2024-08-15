'This is the same pain I felt when my mother passed away': Malema on Shivambu's exit

Malema said the party's members and leaders will defend and safeguard the party for generations to come.
“It is the responsibility of provincial leaders, regional leaders and the branch leaders to consolidate the ground and strengthen the structures of the EFF. This is not the end, it is the beginning of a journey. We have turned 10 years and this is a new chapter for the EFF.”
He said there would not be friction between the EFF and MK Party, despite the latter poaching his most powerful ally considered as the brains trust of the party.
“You can rest assured that we are not going to be howling insults at each other. We are not going to be speaking badly about each other. Individuals make individual political decisions and they will stand by those decisions.
“We all write our own individual history and the deputy president has decided to write his own history. Individuals can leave the organisation but the organisation must still stand because it must live beyond individuals. It cannot rely on the individuals, including me.
“If it happens one day that I die, the EFF will have to live beyond me. It has its own founding manifesto, its election manifesto, it is well represented in parliament and must execute its responsibilities.
“We wish DP all of the success, we know that where he is going, he will be of value. We have lost a valuable member of the EFF, but the show continues.”
Shortly after Shivambu's announcement, the MK party released a statement confirming Shivambu and Manyi had joined the party.
Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the two former EFF leaders would be deployed according to their strengths and expertise.
Despite indications that the party's two top leaders have fallen out EFF leader Julius Malema said there is no bad blood resulting from the split.
He described former deputy Floyd Shivambu's departure as a sore loss, saying it reminded him of the pain he felt when he lost his mother.
“He has voluntarily resigned from his position and has decided not to renew his party membership. When he sent me the letter yesterday I felt the same pain when I felt the news of my mother's passing. Floyd to me is not just a comrade, he is a brother and will remain a brother even when he pursues his political career differently.”
Malema revealed he received the news while in Polokwane, after which he travelled to Shivambu's lodging for a private meeting on Wednesday night to try to convince him to stay.
However, his appeals were in vain as Shivambu remained resolute, revealing his intention to move to a different political home.
“We formed this organisation together and I told him that resigning from the EFF is equal to resigning from himself, because this is his organisation.”
Despite Shivambu confirming he will be joining Jacob Zuma's MK Party, Malema said the doors of “Winnie Madikizela Mandela house” will always remain open to him.
“The constitution of the EFF does not allow an individual to resign and go to other political parties and come back to the party. But I have made this offer to Floyd, that the day he decides to come back, he is more than welcome. He is not an ordinary member, he is a founder.
“I told him, you are not our enemy and we will never be his enemy. We will continue to engage on different political and personal issues,” said Malema.
Malema revealed he is aware a mass exodus from the EFF is coming, with many other red berets set to cross the floor to the MK Party.
“Jimmy Manyi has also resigned to go join the MK Party and there will be many others who are going to leave the EFF because they have got their loyalty and support with the deputy president.
“Fighters on the ground should be prepared for more exits and this should not serve as a point of collapse for the EFF. This is a testing moment for an organisation that has lived beyond 10 years. We have never been through this, the EFF will have to pass this test or it will have to die.”
