Lesufi eyes other provinces for Gauteng’s economic growth
Premier promises to accelerate infrastructure investment
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is looking at other provinces to boost the provincial economy, which demands the executive to “rethink” traditional models of economic growth and development.
During his state of the province address on Thursday night, Lesufi said nothing prevents provinces working together to ensure mutual economic growth.
“We want to move beyond provincial boundaries and strengthen economic links with provinces through capital investment projects,” he said.
Lesufi said the proximity of Harrismith in KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng and Mpumalanga offers an e-commerce potential and is well-positioned to become a transport and logistics hub for the movement of goods across provincial borders.
He said they also want to take advantage of the link stemming from the proximity of Sasolburg to Gauteng.
“This presents an opportunity to create a new economic hub by building new roads and houses and the creation of a tourism hub, as well as taking advantage of the Vaal Dam and Vaal River.”
