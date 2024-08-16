Minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has declared his commitment to his portfolio, saying he would decline any offer to run other ministries, including home affairs and the police ministry.
McKenzie was speaking at the late actress Connie Chiume's funeral on Thursday.
Before being appointed minister of sports, arts and culture, McKenzie had expressed interest in his party heading the home affairs or police portfolios. However, it seems he has found a sense of purpose in the sports, arts, and culture sector since taking office.
“If President Cyril Ramaphosa calls me tomorrow and says to me, 'You can have home affairs or the police ministry', I will nicely ask to remain at sports, arts and culture. I want to say to artists, dancers, singers and athletes, 'change is here,” he said.
McKenzie no longer interested in leading home affairs or police ministry
'I will nicely ask to remain at sports, arts and culture.'
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
McKenzie says he will scour rural areas for talent, wants 300 athletes at LA Olympics
As a former gangster, he said he wants to use this opportunity to change the lives of South African artists and athletes.
The minister has made several promises to support the sports, arts and culture sectors, including funding for artists, in the past two months since taking office.
“We are changing the funding model. No person will ever receive money from the department if you do not tell us how much you're paying the actors and how many people you are going to hire. We are tired of you buying Range Rovers with the money that should go to artists,” he said.
“Some of you here, when the money comes, the first thing you do is to buy Range Rovers and then come here to compete with people who have money like McKenzie. You have nothing and still come to compete with us. Then you come and swear at us on social media.
“The ones who called me [complaining] are the ones robbing artists. You receive millions from us, but you tell actors that you can't pay them because you haven't been paid. We are going to expose those people.”
McKenzie promises to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk
He urged artists not to shy away from asking for help from the government.
“This government is your government. There's no shame in getting help from your government. Don't look at us bringing out the names as a source of shame because this government must help you.”
He reaffirmed his commitment to serve in his department.
“People like to say 'my door is open' and all those things. We must change. Someone sent me one of the best quotes for my job, and it says, 'A government that's serious about empowerment and doesn't include the arts is not serious.' I always knew President Ramaphosa was a smart man, I never knew he was a genius. I mean, look who he made minister of sports,” McKenzie said.
