Minister vows to beef up policing in OR Tambo district
Mchunu and big guns descend on Mthatha for meeting on rampant crime
Mthatha and the entire OR Tambo district will soon have more police, including specialised units, to deal with the spiralling number of armed robberies, extortion, murder, stock theft, taxi violence and illegal firearms. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.