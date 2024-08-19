Deploying soldiers not the solution to 'protection fee' syndicate in Mthatha, says Holomisa

Deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa does not believe intervention by soldiers is the answer to solving a “protection fee” syndicate which has led to some businesses closing in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
In Mthatha and other regions in the province, a troubling trend of extortion through “protection fees” is significantly affecting local businesses and vulnerable individuals. The form of extortion — in which businesses, particularly those owned by foreigners, are coerced into paying for dubious protection services — has led to some businesses shutting down due to alleged intimidation and threats from criminal syndicates.
The Mthatha Ophthalmology Medical Practice announced its permanent closure last week. The closure was attributed to hostile criminal activities in the area.
“The office's premature and permanent closure is due to hostile criminal activities that have threatened my life and wellbeing,” the practice's management said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Holomisa pinned the extortion problem on crime intelligence.
“The problem of protection fees has been around in Mthatha and other areas of the Eastern Cape and in South Africa in general. The new police minister [Senzo] Mchunu, when we were at the lekgotla cabinet meeting, I briefed him about the situation in Port Elizabeth and Mthatha. He went to the Eastern Cape and was accompanied by the premier [Oscar] Mabuyane visiting hotspots,” he said.
Minister vows to beef up policing in OR Tambo district
“I assumed that after he has satisfied himself and heard from the community, he should be in a position to produce a plan of execution on how they will address the problem.”
Last week Mchunu visited the province and vowed to beef up security in the OR Tambo district.
Despite noting the protection-fee syndicate was rife, Holomisa said involving soldiers would not be easy.
“Usually soldiers cannot go on their own. You would have to follow the channels, such as going to the Presidency to see if they want to deploy soldiers. There's nothing we can do on our own,” he said.
Holomisa criticised the state of crime intelligence.
“I think crime intelligence is zero. That's another area government would have to invest in to assist the police ministry. If they want to nip this in the bud, it would have to concentrate on intelligence. The public would tell them who is doing what and it depends on how they access that intelligence to lead to arrests.”
People who reacted to the closure of the medical centre said the protection fee has led to the deprivation of medical services. Here are some reactions from social media:
