Mbalula also took a jab at Malema, who was present at the memorial service.
“I greet the leaders of the opposition, though the opposition is only one person, which is Malema. He knows we always defeat him here in Limpopo. I don't want to speak about Julius because he won't get an opportunity to reply. I had to greet Malema because he will hold a press briefing saying I did not greet him,” he joked.
Shivambu announced his exit from the EFF after being a member for 10 years.
“I stand before you to accept the decision of the deputy president of the EFF, who has voluntarily resigned from his position and did not renew his membership. When he sent me a letter on Wednesday, I felt the same pain when I received the news of the passing of my mother because Floyd, to me, is not just a comrade. He is a brother, and he will remain a brother even when he pursues his political career differently,” Malema said.
After his resignation, Shivambu publicly embraced his new party by posting pictures of its emblem on his social media profile.
“The most solid and sound decision ever. I have decided to join the ranks of the MK Party and will be actively involved in shaping the politics of the country. There is no specific position that will be assigned to me; there is no promise of any deployment,” Shivambu said.
'Please pray for Floyd, he won't last': Mbalula on Shivambu's move to MK Party
Image: Sharon Seretlo
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula believes former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu will not last in Jacob Zuma's MK Party, saying he would likely suffer from a “cabinet reshuffle”.
He made the remarks while speaking at the memorial service for the late Ngoako Lekganyane, father of ANC NEC member Soviet Lekganyane, in Limpopo at the weekend.
Shivambu resigned from the EFF last week to join the MK Party after allegedly being promised a top position.
Mbalula mocked Shivambu's decision.
“I heard Floyd Shivambu said he won't come to the ANC because I don't want him. I don't know Floyd, I only know him through [EFF leader] Julius Malema's introductions. Please pray for Shivambu. I don't believe he will last a year in Jacob Zuma's MK Party,” he said.
Mbalula's comments come against the backdrop of continuing leadership troubles in the MK Party which, in the past few months, has made several leadership changes.
Earlier this month, party secretary-general Arthur Zwane was removed from the position for the second time after being reinstated. The party also fired 15 MPs.
'This is the same pain I felt when my mother passed away': Malema on Shivambu's exit
