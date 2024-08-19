Politics

WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema addresses EFF Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum

By TimesLIVE - 19 August 2024
Julius Malema
Julius Malema
Image: ALON SKUY

Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum addressed by the Commander In Chief, Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing the party's Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum
Five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death | REUTERS