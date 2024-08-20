The MK Party's head of presidency, Magasela Mzobe, has defended Jacob Zuma after expelled party founder Jabulani Khumalo criticised the former president's ability to lead, citing perceived fatigue.
“MK is not going forward because people will tell you baba [Zuma] is sleeping, baba is tired. We are not leading in KZN because Zuma was sleeping when the other parties were working towards getting the parliamentarians to work,” Khumalo said in an interview with Biz News TV.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mzobe dismissed Khumalo's claims. “Zuma does the work of the organisation and South Africans saw him campaigning throughout the country. We know that he is still very much capable of leading the organisation. President Zuma continues to give direction to MK and the leadership continues to draw from his wisdom and guidance on how things must be done.”
He said the party, through Zuma's leadership, was able to attract former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Shivambu resigned from the EFF last week to join the MK Party after allegedly being promised a top position.
“That's why capable people like Shivambu have joined and we expect many others to join, all as a result of the guidance of Zuma. When they say he is not capable, how does he attract such capable people into his party? Zuma is in a place of building structures and solving problems.”
Mzobe also dismissed Khumalo's claim that Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, orchestrated the party's removal of 15 of its MPs earlier this month.
“Dudu was not part of the meetings when those decisions were made. Zuma and the leadership of MK take decisions that are in the best interest of the organisation. Blaming Duduzile for everything that's going wrong in the organisation is very mischievous.”
Zuma is not sleeping, he is fit to lead: MK Party dismisses Jabulani Khumalo's claims
“Blaming Duduzile for everything that's going wrong in the organisation is very mischievous.”
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The MK Party's head of presidency, Magasela Mzobe, has defended Jacob Zuma after expelled party founder Jabulani Khumalo criticised the former president's ability to lead, citing perceived fatigue.
“MK is not going forward because people will tell you baba [Zuma] is sleeping, baba is tired. We are not leading in KZN because Zuma was sleeping when the other parties were working towards getting the parliamentarians to work,” Khumalo said in an interview with Biz News TV.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mzobe dismissed Khumalo's claims. “Zuma does the work of the organisation and South Africans saw him campaigning throughout the country. We know that he is still very much capable of leading the organisation. President Zuma continues to give direction to MK and the leadership continues to draw from his wisdom and guidance on how things must be done.”
He said the party, through Zuma's leadership, was able to attract former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Shivambu resigned from the EFF last week to join the MK Party after allegedly being promised a top position.
“That's why capable people like Shivambu have joined and we expect many others to join, all as a result of the guidance of Zuma. When they say he is not capable, how does he attract such capable people into his party? Zuma is in a place of building structures and solving problems.”
Mzobe also dismissed Khumalo's claim that Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, orchestrated the party's removal of 15 of its MPs earlier this month.
“Dudu was not part of the meetings when those decisions were made. Zuma and the leadership of MK take decisions that are in the best interest of the organisation. Blaming Duduzile for everything that's going wrong in the organisation is very mischievous.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos