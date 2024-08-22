Former president and leader of the MK Party (MKP) Jacob Zuma is on Thursday briefing media.
The party said the briefing would be about the political situation and other developments.
Zuma is also expected to outline the MKP's course of action and direction it plans to take in South African politics.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former president Jacob Zuma briefs media
Courtesy of SABC.
Former president and leader of the MK Party (MKP) Jacob Zuma is on Thursday briefing media.
The party said the briefing would be about the political situation and other developments.
Zuma is also expected to outline the MKP's course of action and direction it plans to take in South African politics.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos