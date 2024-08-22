Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former president Jacob Zuma briefs media

By TimesLIVE - 22 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC.

Former president and leader of the MK Party (MKP) Jacob Zuma is on Thursday briefing media.

The party said the briefing would be about the political situation and other developments.

Zuma is also expected to outline the MKP's course of action and direction it plans to take in South African politics.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma briefs the media
Why did Mike Lynch's superyacht sink? | EXPLAINED