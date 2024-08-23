Politics

Xolile Moni elected as acting mayor of Port St Johns

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 23 August 2024

Following the resignation of mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo,  the Port St Johns local municipality has elected its chief whip, Xolile Moni, to take over the reins as acting mayor...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | SAFPU’s Tebogo Monyai on challenges faced by footballers in ...