Shivambu resigned from the EFF to join the MK Party earlier this month. Mkhabela believes Shivambu's experience and expertise will be valuable to their organisation.
“Shivambu's deployment could not have come at a more crucial time. As our party works tirelessly to strengthen its foundation and expand its influence at the grassroots level, we require leaders with both political acumen and the commitment to advance our revolutionary agenda. Shivambu embodies these qualities and is fully equipped to help steer our movement towards the realisation of our collective aspirations,” Mkhabela said.
“To be clear, the advancement of our revolution will not be halted by detractors who are stuck in the past. Shivambu's leadership represents a new era in our movement, one characterised by a bold political strategy, unwavering commitment to the people and a clear vision for the future. We are confident that under his guidance, the MK Party will continue to grow in strength and influence.”
Shivambu was announced last week as the MK Party's national organiser, a position with powers equal to those of a party secretary-general.
During his inaugural speech as an MK Party leader, he threw jabs at small parties centred on one individual.
“We should unite the progressive forces behind this agenda because this thing of small, unviable political parties is not sustainable for the future of black people in South Africa.
MK Party defends Shivambu after criticism from EFF members
Journalist
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
The MK Party Youth League (MKPYL) has defended the party's newly appointed national organiser Floyd Shivambu after criticism by his former EFF comrades.
Some EFF members labelled Shivambu a “betrayer” and mocked his new position.
MKP Youth League spokesperson Nkateko Mkhabela dismissed the criticism as “nothing more than desperate tactics” by those who fear their movement.
“It is unfortunate that detractors have chosen to react with bitterness and unfounded attacks simply because they cannot reconcile themselves with his decision to join the vanguard of the nation's struggle. These reactions are not only misguided but also reflect a deep-seated fear of the progressive forces that are reshaping the political landscape.
“We, as MKPYL, categorically reject such attempts and stand in solidarity with comrade Shivambu as he takes on his important role,” Mkhabela said.
Shivambu resigned from the EFF to join the MK Party earlier this month. Mkhabela believes Shivambu's experience and expertise will be valuable to their organisation.
“Shivambu's deployment could not have come at a more crucial time. As our party works tirelessly to strengthen its foundation and expand its influence at the grassroots level, we require leaders with both political acumen and the commitment to advance our revolutionary agenda. Shivambu embodies these qualities and is fully equipped to help steer our movement towards the realisation of our collective aspirations,” Mkhabela said.
“To be clear, the advancement of our revolution will not be halted by detractors who are stuck in the past. Shivambu's leadership represents a new era in our movement, one characterised by a bold political strategy, unwavering commitment to the people and a clear vision for the future. We are confident that under his guidance, the MK Party will continue to grow in strength and influence.”
Shivambu was announced last week as the MK Party's national organiser, a position with powers equal to those of a party secretary-general.
During his inaugural speech as an MK Party leader, he threw jabs at small parties centred on one individual.
“We should unite the progressive forces behind this agenda because this thing of small, unviable political parties is not sustainable for the future of black people in South Africa.
“The temptation — and I'm not characterising the EFF — when they have multiple of these is they end up becoming fiefdoms of individuals — EFF, IFP, UDM, that kind of arrangement. What do you seek to achieve with that?”
EFF members did not take his words kindly. Former spokesperson Sinawo Thambo and other EFF members criticised Shivambu on social media.
“You [Shivambu] establish an organisation and then have the audacity to insinuate that it is suddenly a small and unviable 'fiefdom' after our first small decline at the polls? This was the insinuation; the disclaimer is worth nothing,” he said.
“You further claim loyalty to the revolution, yet at the first inconvenience you abandon what you have preached as a revolutionary vehicle for over a decade in favour of a secretive pact to be a secretary-general in an organisation where you can see there is opportunity for the self.
“Let’s be clear: he is, for all intents and purposes, the secretary-general of MK Party. That address was a condescending insult. EFF members must not be labelled as playing in the gutter when we respond to insults that have makeup on.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos