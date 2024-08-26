Premier’s delegation out to lure two Chinese car manufacturers to Eastern Cape
Mabuyane off to Far East on trade mission
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane aims to lure big Chinese car manufacturers BYD and CIG to invest in the province amid an influx of new Chinese car brands in SA. ..
