Removing Morero not the answer - DA Joburg caucus leader slams call for new mayor's axing

In an unusual turn of events, DA’s Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku has come to the defence of mayor Dada Morero, saying she believes a change of mayorship removing him is not the solution to the declining city.

This comes after a petition launched on Monday with more than 13,000 signatures calling for Morero’s removal — just over a week after his appointment, in contest with Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

Morero came under fire after suggesting the city should hire foreigners as JMPD officers to address language barriers when dealing with foreign suspects. He was later forced to retract his statement after public outrage and a push from ANC Gauteng leaders.

“We, South Africans, petition for the recall of the current mayor of Johannesburg due to his lack of leadership and vision for the city,” the petition read.