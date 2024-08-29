IN PICS | Mini-victory in court for corruption accused Jacob Zuma
Jovial MK Party leader danced with supporters as trial was adjourned again
The mercury may have dipped below 10C in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday but former president Jacob Zuma and his crowd of uMkhonto weSizwe Party supporters were too fired up to care.
Zuma was addressing the gathering at Freedom Square outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday after judge Nkosinathi Chili adjourned Zuma's arms deal corruption and fraud trial to September.
Inside the hallowed building, the former president succeeded in convincing the judge to give him reasons why he refused to grant his application for the removal of lead prosecutor Billy Downer.
Outside court, the jovial party leader said once his legal woes are over, he planned to criss-cross the country to thank those who pledged their allegiance to the fledgling party in the May elections.
“It's important to emphasise the route that we took. We also need to explain as to why the people saw it fit to rally behind us,” said Zuma.
He said it was gratifying to see the party had shaken up the country's political terrain.
“We now have a good sense that we are headed to the land of Canaan and heaven. We are not going to backtrack,” said Zuma.
Despite the gains the country has made, Zuma said he felt “white settlers” had gone to great lengths to divide people, with the mushrooming of small political parties.
“We should amalgamate and become one nation. There is no black person who does not know uMkhonto we Sizwe,” said Zuma.
He bemoaned how his home province was in the stranglehold of those who did not garner the majority of votes during the elections.
“There is no democracy then. The MK party won the province overwhelmingly but the MK is not in power,” said Zuma.
He said with 2026 local government elections looming, the party would put on a good showing as a sign of bigger things to come.
“We want to govern this nation. Once in governance we will make sure the life of the black person is dignified,” said Zuma.
On the arms deal corruption case, Zuma maintained his innocence.
“They said I stole at that time I was still the MEC of this province,” he said, adding that he was optimistic of being cleared.
The party’s national organiser, Floyd Shivambu, said he was not new to the court, recalling his days as the national executive member of the ANC Youth League.
He said in the run-up to elections seasoned ANC leaders Thabo Mbeki, David Mabuza, Matthews Phoswa and Toyko Sexwale had vigorously campaigned for the ANC to protect white monopoly capital.
“All of those people had said before they were not going to campaign for the ANC, but when MKP joined the party, their handlers told them to go and campaign for the ANC,” Shivambu.
He called on supporters to not be apologetic for backing Zuma.
“He has never been handled by white people and he has never been an instrument of white capitalists. That is why they [the ANC] fought him with everything else. Zuma is a true leader whom we are going to protect,” said Shivambu.
“Hands off Jacob Zuma, hands off. Even this case that we are following here is against international law. You can’t put a person on trial for more than 20 years without any solution. Once justice is delayed it is denied. This is a witch hunt which must be condemned and rejected by everyone. Zuma is our leader and will continue to be our leader. We have fill confidence in him,” said Shivambu.
The speeches ended with Zuma leading his entourage in song and dance, singing his trade mark uMshini wam song.
TimesLIVE
-
- MK Party removes Sihle Ngubane again, replaces him with ...Politics / Editors Choice
-
-
-