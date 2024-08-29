Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A session

By TimesLIVE - 29 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday replying to oral questions in the National Assembly for the first time in the seventh parliament.

Opposition parties are expected to quiz the president on a number of issues including how his administration plans to ensure growth of the economy through state-owned enterprises.

EFF leader Julius Malema's question to the president is about the 2018 commitment made by the president to build 1-million houses for Alexandra residents.

