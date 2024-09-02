Ngobeni highlighted figures in the June 2022 report by the ministerial committee on the issue of permits and visas, revealing that out of 36,647 fraudulent activities detected, 12,177 were from Nigerians.
“ActionSA believes the alarming figures highlight widespread efforts to undermine South Africa’s immigration regime and sovereignty, and therefore demands that the government not take a lax approach to enforcing our laws, especially when alleged fraud is uncovered, as in the case of Chidimma Adetshina’s mother.”
The department of home affairs found prima facie evidence to believe fraud and identity theft may have been committed by a person recorded by Adetshina's Mozambican mother when she came to South Africa, leaving a South African woman's identity stolen.
The revelation came after the department's probe into Adetshina's citizenship status, prompted by concerns about her eligibility to compete in Miss SA.
In August, home affairs revealed three officials were involved in the registration of Adetshina's mother as a South African.
The department's counter-corruption unit said the department had issued Adetshina’s mother a Promotion of Administrative Justice Act letter on August 7. Her response to the letter will determine the final decision the department will take in relation to the ID she is holding.
Meanwhile, the debate continues on social media:
How did Adetshina’s mother travel to Nigeria? ActionSA demands answers
Journalist
Image: Facebook
ActionSA has written to the department of home affairs to demand clarity on how former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's mother, who is under investigation for alleged fraud, was able to travel to Nigeria for the Miss Universe Nigeria contest this past weekend.
Adetshina was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 after withdrawing from the Miss SA contest due to controversy surrounding her citizenship status.
Her mother was allegedly seen during the live broadcast of Miss Universe Nigeria.
ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni raised concerns regarding her mother's eligibility to leave South Africa while under investigation.
“ActionSA has urgently written to the department of home affairs seeking clarification on how Chidimma Adetshina’s mother, who is the principal subject of an ongoing fraud and corruption investigation, was permitted to leave South Africa and travel to Nigeria.
“It is therefore alarming that the main subject of the ongoing investigation was seen in Nigeria this past weekend during a televised broadcast of Miss Universe Nigeria. Given the nature of the investigation, which involves allegedly circumventing immigration controls, it is reasonable to expect any travel would be restricted, specially to Nigeria,” she said.
A dream come true: Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina
Ngobeni highlighted figures in the June 2022 report by the ministerial committee on the issue of permits and visas, revealing that out of 36,647 fraudulent activities detected, 12,177 were from Nigerians.
“ActionSA believes the alarming figures highlight widespread efforts to undermine South Africa’s immigration regime and sovereignty, and therefore demands that the government not take a lax approach to enforcing our laws, especially when alleged fraud is uncovered, as in the case of Chidimma Adetshina’s mother.”
The department of home affairs found prima facie evidence to believe fraud and identity theft may have been committed by a person recorded by Adetshina's Mozambican mother when she came to South Africa, leaving a South African woman's identity stolen.
The revelation came after the department's probe into Adetshina's citizenship status, prompted by concerns about her eligibility to compete in Miss SA.
In August, home affairs revealed three officials were involved in the registration of Adetshina's mother as a South African.
The department's counter-corruption unit said the department had issued Adetshina’s mother a Promotion of Administrative Justice Act letter on August 7. Her response to the letter will determine the final decision the department will take in relation to the ID she is holding.
Meanwhile, the debate continues on social media:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos