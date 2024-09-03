Politics

Sabisa takes over as new OR Tambo deputy mayor

Veteran politician replaces Sokanyile who has moved to parliament

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 03 September 2024

In the latest series of changes rung by the OR Tambo district municipal council, veteran politician, former Mhlontlo mayor and ex-ANC regional chair Thandekile Sabisa has been elected deputy mayor of OR Tambo...

