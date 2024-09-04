ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji has called on the EFF to join the government of national unity (GNU) as the perceived “stumbling block”, Floyd Shivambu, has left the party.
Malatji's comments came in response to criticism from SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila who accused the ANC of betraying South Africans by working with the DA.
“Anyone who has a problem with the structure of the GNU must immediately withdraw their deployees and prepare to win the next elections on their own so they can implement things the way they feel they should,” Malatji told reporters on Tuesday.
The GNU was open to everyone, including the EFF, he said.
“We've invited everyone [to join the GNU], the door was open to everyone. The EFF was also invited to the GNU. Maybe now that Shivambu is gone from the EFF we should invite them again because we know the stumbling block was Shivambu due to his hatred of the ANC. Now that he has joined the MK Party we need to re-engage the EFF to say the doors are not closed.
“This is a government that must build and resolve socioeconomic problems led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.”
ANCYL calls on EFF to join GNU now that 'stumbling block' Shivambu is gone
Image: ANCYL Media/Twitter
ANCYL calls SACP's Mapaila out on his 'hypocrisy', daring him to withdraw its deployees from the GNU
Shivambu resigned from the EFF to join the MK Party in August and was subsequently announced as MK Party national organiser.
Responding to Malatji's statement about him being a “stumbling block,” Shivambu took to X. He emphasised his commitment to the MK Party and cautioned against misinterpreting his intentions.
“So, the others say, ‘Floyd wanted to join the GNU’, and these ones say, ‘Floyd was the stumbling block for the EFF to join the GNU’. We warned against the mischaracterisation of an otherwise sound and solid decision to join and participate actively in the MK Party.
“The correct statement and advice is, 'My sincere plea is in its reflection of the decision I have taken, the organisation should also avoid slander and mischaracterisation of an otherwise revolutionary and disciplined decision to not renew the membership and request to be released from other functions I am deployed to'. It’s no retreat,” Shivambu said.
TimesLIVE
