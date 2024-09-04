In a letter addressed to Dlamini, Morolane acknowledged the pain experienced during his tenure, particularly in relation to decisions made by the upper structure.
“The pain one endured in decisions taken by the upper structure in relation to one's tenure as the inaugural president of the student command has never warranted from one's end disrespect to senior leadership.”
He had mixed emotions about his decision.
“This epoch has presented unprecedented challenges to the July movement and thus my conscious decision to fully relinquish my membership and participation brings deep sorrow infused with joy,” he wrote.
“One expects the decision be respected and accepted. Furthermore the vitriol that is to descend upon one once the realisation of my departure from the organisation has set will equally be accepted, for after every storm comes calm, there we will all meet in the united pursuit for the return of the land and economic freedom in our lifetime.”
Reflecting on his time with the EFF, Morolane emphasised his commitment to the organisation despite facing internal challenges.
“It is with great difficulty that one has decided to step away from a decade-long affiliation with the EFF. My service has been with humility, integrity and respect.”
Another one bites the dust — former EFF students command leader resigns
Image: Mpho Morolane/X
Weeks after announcing he was mobilising for the party to have a new secretary-general, the former leader of the EFF students command Mpho Morolane has resigned from the party, following in Floyd Shivambu's footsteps.
Morolane is the second member of the central command team — its highest decision-making structure between conferences — to leave the party. Morolane's resignation comes after Shivambu's defection to the MK Party, followed shortly by former MP Mmabatho Makause.
His departure marks the end of a decade-long affiliation with the organisation, where he played several key roles including serving as the inaugural president of the EFF students command and as a member of its “war council”, a structure charged with its day-to-day functions.
Morolane recently made headlines when he told EWN he believed Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was best suited to lead the party to victory at the 2026 local government elections.
His endorsement of Ndlozi fuelled speculation that there would be a contest for the position held by Marshall Dlamini.
MK Party defends Shivambu after criticism from EFF members
Morolane also commended the EFF for its role in mobilising youth and shaping political discourse.
“The EFF will forever be credited for radicalising the youth for the generational mission of economic freedom in our lifetime.”
He expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the party.
“It is undeniable that my time as a fighter has been invaluable and for me to unpack the lessons will require me to reduce same to pages of a book,” Morolane said.
He highlighted the impact of the EFF's advocacy for insourcing vulnerable workers and described the organisation as a home for many.
“The organisation has always felt like home. However, the time has come when a conscious decision has been taken by me to a pursue a different path. This should not be construed as an act of public opposition but a move for the progressive fight to the restoration of the dignity of African people,” he said.
