Mbeki wants ANC to widen step aside rule to also apply to those not charged

Former president Thabo Mbeki has argued that the step aside rule in the ANC should not only apply to those who have been charged.

Anyone, Mbeki has argued, who refuses to step aside until they are formally charged in court even when there are allegations against them is not a true ANC member.

The ANC in 2021 almost tore itself apart during the developmental phase of the now popular step aside rule. In its initial phase, the guidelines were that anyone, whether formally charged or not, with allegations or any form of a cloud over their head should voluntarily vacate their positions in the ANC and in government until they have been cleared.

This would be done to protect the image of the party which had been battered over years, leading to its president Cyril Ramaphosa penning a note saying the party remained “accused number one” as far as corruption was concerned.

The guidelines in this form became a topic of serious debate in the ANC’s top structure, the national executive committee (NEC), which at the time was faced with the matter of secretary-general Ace Magashule being charged for corruption in the Free State.

Those opposing the guidelines argued at the time that the rule seemed to be targeting specific individuals and that it was prone to abuse as comrades could use it to fight political battles by laying frivolous charges against each other.