Defending Maotwe, EFF leader Julius Malema spoke out on a point of order and reiterated that McKenzie was a jailbird.
“There is nothing wrong that honourable Maotwe did. That person is a pantiti, and he knows that. Referring to him as a jailbird is not untruthful, it's not vulgar, that's what he is. He has also admitted that he is a jailbird. He is proud of that.”
Malema was asked to withdraw his statement. However, he also refused. “A jailbird of a minister,” he said repeatedly.
This prompted the chair to remove him from the virtual platform as well. Other EFF members continued to chant “lepantiti” to McKenzie.
EFF MP Marshall Dlamini argued that the members were unfairly removed and should be free to exercise their rights. “Why are you ill-treating our members when they are speaking facts?” he said.
Given a platform to answer some of the questions relating to his portfolio, McKenzie took the opportunity to respond to the “jailbird” remarks.
“I want to make it clear: I don’t mind you calling me a pantiti, but I want to make you aware of one thing — here in the Western Cape, my name was on the ballot as Gayton McKenzie and your name was on the ballot as EFF. People looked at both but they decided to vote for me,” McKenzie said.
WATCH | Malema and McKenzie clash over 'pantiti' insults in parliament
Journalist
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images/ Papi Morake
A heated debate between EFF members and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie erupted in parliament on Wednesday after the red berets called McKenzie a “pantiti” (jailbird) during the National Assembly plenary session.
The altercation began when McKenzie took a jab at the progressive caucus, suggesting they were “in a divorce” and that the government of national unity (GNU) was progressing.
“Those who said the GNU will not last have entered into a divorce. You can't have problems in your marriage and speak about other people's marriages. Our marriage is intact. There is no progressive caucus here,” McKenzie said.
The red berets did not take this comment lightly, with EFF MP Omphile Maotwe, who was attending the session virtually, responding by calling McKenzie a “jailbird”.
She was removed from the online platform after refusing to withdraw that statement.
Malema vows to rebuild EFF in KZN against ‘ruthless tsunami’ of the 'old man in Nkandla'
Defending Maotwe, EFF leader Julius Malema spoke out on a point of order and reiterated that McKenzie was a jailbird.
“There is nothing wrong that honourable Maotwe did. That person is a pantiti, and he knows that. Referring to him as a jailbird is not untruthful, it's not vulgar, that's what he is. He has also admitted that he is a jailbird. He is proud of that.”
Malema was asked to withdraw his statement. However, he also refused. “A jailbird of a minister,” he said repeatedly.
This prompted the chair to remove him from the virtual platform as well. Other EFF members continued to chant “lepantiti” to McKenzie.
EFF MP Marshall Dlamini argued that the members were unfairly removed and should be free to exercise their rights. “Why are you ill-treating our members when they are speaking facts?” he said.
Given a platform to answer some of the questions relating to his portfolio, McKenzie took the opportunity to respond to the “jailbird” remarks.
“I want to make it clear: I don’t mind you calling me a pantiti, but I want to make you aware of one thing — here in the Western Cape, my name was on the ballot as Gayton McKenzie and your name was on the ballot as EFF. People looked at both but they decided to vote for me,” McKenzie said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos