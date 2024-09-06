Politics

MPs grill Thembi Simelane about ‘suspicious loan’

Justice minister insists she has nothing to hide and says she has not and would not influence the NPA

Premium
06 September 2024
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

Members of parliament’s justice committee quizzed the department’s minister Thembi Simelane on Friday about what they said was a “suspicious” loan with a repayment period of four years and an “extortionate” final interest rate of 47.7% when the loan was finally repaid. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...
VIDEO CORRECTION: Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector | ...