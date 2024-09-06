New faces on metro executive but no move on deputy mayor
Basopu says he’s ready to hit the ground running
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku is set to welcome some new faces to her executive, but a deputy mayor is unlikely to be one of them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.