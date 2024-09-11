The Presidency previously announced Ramaphosa would sign the Bela Bill, which aims to strengthen governance in South Africa’s education sector, into law.
If you sign the Bela bill you threaten the GNU, Steenhuisen tells Ramaphosa
Signing the bill would violate the letter and spirit of the GNU’s statement of intent which forms the basis of the co-governance agreement, says DA leader
DA leader John Steenhuisen has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa the GNU could be in jeopardy if he goes ahead with signing the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill into law on Friday.
Steenhuisen said signing the bill would violate the letter and spirit of the GNU’s statement of intent, which forms the basis of the co-governance agreement.
Steenhuisen revealed he had requested an urgent meeting with Ramaphosa before Friday’s signing to reiterate his party’s objections, adding he would submit his party’s proposed amendments.
“If the president continues to ride roughshod over these objections, he is endangering the future of the government of national unity and destroying the good faith on which it was based,” he said.
The Presidency previously announced Ramaphosa would sign the Bela Bill, which aims to strengthen governance in South Africa’s education sector, into law.
Steenhuisen insisted his party had strong objections to the bill. He said it was made clear during negotiations it was unacceptable in its current form, owing to its constitutional implications for the right to mother-tongue education, among other issues.
“The DA urged President Ramaphosa to send the bill back to parliament for a few simple amendments to bring it in line with the constitution. Despite this, and in violation of the provisions of the statement of intent, the president seems intent on pushing ahead unilaterally.
The Bela Bill amends sections of the 1996 South African Schools Act (Sasa) and the 1998 Employment of Educators Act (EEA) to address developments in the education landscape since the enactment of the original legislation.
The amendments are a response to court judgments that protect and give effect to the bill of rights.
The DA leader said this moment revealed the crucial importance of establishing a dispute-resolution mechanism to resolve the GNU’s squabbles and differences.
“This [mechanism would] ensure that all parties uphold both the letter and spirit of the statement of intent, and that the ANC understands they can no longer take unilateral action on issues that affect fundamental rights. The DA regards this issue in the most serious light, and I will convey to the president the destructive implications it holds for the future of the GNU.”
The president is expected to publicly sign the bill during a ceremony held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
