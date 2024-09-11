WATCH | ‘ANC’s shortest route to recovery is to cultivate a new record of delivery and governance’: Godlimpi

Acting ANC spokesperson and deputy minister of trade, industry and competition Zuko Godlimpi says the party's shortest route to recovery is to form a new record of delivery and governance.
Godlimpi was speaking to Sunday Times journalist Kgothatso Madisa.
The ANC took only 40% of votes in May's general elections, forcing the party into a government of national unity.
"The ANC's shortest route to recovery is to cultivate a new record of delivery and governance. That's how people are going to vote for you. But you don't do it in government alone, you start fixing the organisational problems that lead to the election performance.
"Build a vibrant campaigning community-based, activist ANC," said Godlimpi.
Born in the Eastern Cape, Godlimpi is one of the youngest and arguably most powerful ANC leaders of his generation. Being a member of the national executive committee and national working committee of the ANC, a deputy minister, an MP and the party’s acting spokesperson makes him an important figure at Luthuli House.
TimesLIVE
