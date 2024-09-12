ActionSA threatens legal action over signing of ‘Bela Bill’ into law by Ramaphosa

ActionSA has threatened to take legal action if President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill into law on Friday.

The party's parliamentary caucus chief whip Lerato Ngobeni echoed the concerns of the DA, which said the signing of the bill would threaten the government of national unity (GNU).

“If, indeed, the DA was in an equal partnership in the grand coalition, this proposed signing of the bill ought to have been halted. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa seems determined to run roughshod over the minister of basic education, who is opposed to the bill,” Ngobeni said.

“Just this morning [Wednesday] John Steenhuisen threatened to walk away from this marriage of convenience if the bill is signed. The time has come to put their money where their mouth is and protect the interests of millions of children and teachers. Failing to do so will indeed confirm that they’re prepared to forgo safeguarding what little integrity remains in our education system in service of retaining German SUVs and ministerial perks.”