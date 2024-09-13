“In crime generally we have received a comprehensive report from the provincial commissioner with the work that is being done and the work we have been doing over the last couple years and the challenges we had, but now with more impetus that we have observed with the intervention we have been crying for from the national department.
“We are getting feedback on Nelson Mandela and Mthatha and yes the problems are still there because this has been quite deeply rooted in how it is happening.
“We are happy to know the hotline that we setup had more than 1000 calls coming in, but of more interest, more than 800 of those calls are prank calls…
“We are still worried. There’s good work that is being done. The national out of our request has deployed the combat forces on the ground…and they have been doing wonders, and even before they came in our police had been really holding the fort,” Mabuyane said.
36 cases of extortion opened in Eastern Cape
A total of 36 cases of extortion have been opened in the Eastern Cape, while 31 people linked to extortion have been arrested since the province launched an extortion hotline last month.
This was revealed by premier Oscar Mabuyane during a media briefing on the sidelines of the Premier’s Intergovernmental Forum in East London on Friday.
The Premier’s Intergovernmental Forum is a platform for monitoring and evaluation where all spheres of government meet and raise matters of national interest, coordinate alignment of priorities, strengthen priorities, and discuss performance of government across all spheres with an aim to enhance service delivery by aligning the work of the provincial government with that of local municipalities.
Mabuyane said key in the meeting was the issue of crime grappling the province which he said was a kind of “albatross that we have that is also pushing back as we are moving forward.”
Mabuyane said the crises needs to be uprooted.
“We need to take it out of our streets. Whatever case of extortion that comes must be reported on the hotline or police station so that these issues are thoroughly and extensively dealt with.
“We are trying to not leave any stone unturned to deal with this issue of extortion crime in general because the investors we are going all out to lure back here will forever be hesitant to come to a situation where they feel they are not safe.”
