Politics

Amadiba Crisis Committee rejects Mabuyane’s call for troop deployment

Community affected by construction projects calls for intervention by Ramaphosa

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 13 September 2024

“There is no war in Amadiba.”..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gone Native
The Ultimate Challenge with Lando Norris | LEGO Technic