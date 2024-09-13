EFF KZN suspends member for alleged extortion using party’s name

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended Bongumusa Mhlongo for allegedly being involved in extortion, provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala confirmed to TimesLIVE, saying the matter was under investigation by the party’s disciplinary committee.
In a letter sent to Mhlongo, provincial secretary Nkululeko Ngubane detailed the alleged extortion activities.
“It has come to our attention that you have engaged in conduct that is contrary to the provisions of the EFF constitution, the EFF code of conduct and the revolutionary code of discipline as a member of the EFF. Among the violations, it is alleged that you have involved yourself in extortion using the name of the EFF. If that is true, your conduct also puts the organisation into disrepute,” Ngubane said in the letter.
“You have also breached the EFF constitution, policies and principles in that you have conducted yourself in a corrupt manner to enrich yourself. Your conduct cannot be tolerated, and it is tantamount to ill-discipline. Therefore, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect.”
Mhlongo has been banned from participating in any EFF activities. “You shall not participate in organisational activities for the duration of the suspension and disciplinary hearing unless advised otherwise by EFF officials. You shall not present yourself or make representations on any media platform regarding matters related to the organisation, including your pending disciplinary matter.
“You shall not visit any EFF offices and/or contact any EFF leaders or staff members regarding the ordinary day-to-day activities and administration of the EFF or hold any gathering with general members of the EFF unless advised otherwise by EFF officials. You shall not attend as, speak as, present, and act as a member of the EFF during the suspension and disciplinary hearing period.”
Twala issued a strong condemnation against extortionists in the province. “Extortion in KZN is wrong; it must be confronted; it is a form of criminality,” he said.
The party will schedule the hearing within 14 days.
