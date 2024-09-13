President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill into law on Friday at the Union Buildings.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said she would not attend the signing ceremony as she was opposed to the bill in its current form.
WATCH | President Ramaphosa signs Bela Bill into law
Courtesy of SABC
