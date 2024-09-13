Renaldo Gouws mulls legal action after axing from DA

A second short video surfaced shortly thereafter, showing Gouws using the k-word and n-word repeatedly.
Former Gqeberha councillor and DA Parliament member Renaldo Gouws has expressed his discontent, "strongly" disagreeing with the party's decision to terminate his membership.
The former Ward 2 councillor said, in a statement on social media on Friday evening, that he was considering legal action.
The termination of Gouws' membership was announced on Friday following an investigation conducted by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC).
He was found guilty of contravening several sections of the DA’s constitution.
On Friday morning, DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said following his termination Gouws also forfeited his seat in parliament.
Gouws was the subject of an internal inquiry after a video he made in 2009 talking about “reverse apartheid” was posted on social media earlier this year.
A second short video surfaced shortly thereafter, showing Gouws using the k-word and n-word repeatedly.
“So there's a couple of things I want to say.
“Kill the f**g k*s. Kill all the f*g n**s. That's all I got to f**g say.” he said in the 15-second video.
In a statement, Gouws said he disagreed with the decision by the Federal Executive (FedEx) to terminate his membership.
"While I respect the processes within the party, I strongly disagree with both the findings of the FLC and the actions taken by FedEx," he said.
"Throughout my career as a public representative, I have always represented my ward, constituency, province and country to the best of my ability.
"I have consistently worked to represent the best interests of all South Africans, regardless of race, culture or creed."
He said he is disappointed by the decision taken by the party following utterness's made more than a decade ago.
"It is disheartening to see a decision like this, especially one that I believe fails to reflect the full context of my actions and my dedication to my role as a public representative.
"It's also disheartening that something I said 15 years ago, and completely taken out of context, is held against me as if it was said over the last year.
"For the past 16 years, I have been an outspoken voice for accountability in government, a stance that has sometimes made me a target.
"The DA’s decision today [Friday] seems to be motivated by factors beyond the merits of the case against me.
"However, I will continue to stand firm in my beliefs and convictions, it seems few are willing to do this with cancel culture at an all-time high and with the terms "racist" and "bigot" being thrown around without consequence."
Gouws also thanked DA constituents and supporters.
"My commitment to fighting for a better SA remains unwavering, and while this chapter with the DA may be coming to an end, my journey of service to my country is far from over.
"I would like to emphasize that this is not the end.
"My commitment to my work and the people I serve remains my top priority.
"Thank you to all who have supported me during this difficult time. It's refreshing to see that most are not swayed by the agendas of some media houses."
Gouws said he would be exploring all legal and ethical options available to challenge the decision and clear his name.
