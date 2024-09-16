Deputy President Paul Mashatile suspected food poisoning the day before collapsing while delivering an address on Saturday at the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
Mashatile, during a keynote address at the Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation's inaugural memorial lecture on Friday, said he felt unwell after returning from Cape Town, attributing it to possible food poisoning.
“Something strange happened on Thursday when I was in Cape Town. We had a cabinet subcommittee meeting on Wednesday. When I got home on Thursday morning, I was sick. I felt like I had food poisoning or something. I came back home, and even on the plane I didn't eat,” Mashatile said.
Despite his health concerns, Mashatile insisted on delivering his keynote address on Friday, saying he woke up feeling better.
“My office was very worried whether I would be able to come,” he said, adding that his chief of staff Mduduzi Mbada was making alternative arrangement for him to appear at the event via a virtual platform.
Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing
Journalist
Image: Tshwane University of Technology/ Facebook
Deputy President Paul Mashatile suspected food poisoning the day before collapsing while delivering an address on Saturday at the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
Mashatile, during a keynote address at the Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation's inaugural memorial lecture on Friday, said he felt unwell after returning from Cape Town, attributing it to possible food poisoning.
“Something strange happened on Thursday when I was in Cape Town. We had a cabinet subcommittee meeting on Wednesday. When I got home on Thursday morning, I was sick. I felt like I had food poisoning or something. I came back home, and even on the plane I didn't eat,” Mashatile said.
Despite his health concerns, Mashatile insisted on delivering his keynote address on Friday, saying he woke up feeling better.
“My office was very worried whether I would be able to come,” he said, adding that his chief of staff Mduduzi Mbada was making alternative arrangement for him to appear at the event via a virtual platform.
Mashatile 'fine' after collapsing due to heatwave
“I called him this morning [Friday] and told him I felt better and that I would go. God is good all the time. I thought a virtual platform would not cut it for Ronnie's inaugural lecture. I thought to myself, I'm sure I can survive for two hours to be with everyone.”
Mashatile collapsed the day after he made this comment.
TimesLIVE reported that those in Mashatile's circle suspected the collapse was caused by dehydration due to the heatwave in the area. His office confirmed his good health.
“He is in high spirits and resting at home after his travel back to his home yesterday [Saturday],” said the Presidency.
“We thank the team that supports the deputy president, the presidential protection service and the presidential medical unit for their speedy response attending to the deputy president and ensuring he is in good health.”
TimesLIVE
'Paul Mashatile is in good health': Presidency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos