Former SA Tourism chair, deputy to launch legal action against minister De Lille

Former South African Tourism board chair Makhosazana Khanyile and former deputy chair Lizelle Haskins have asked their lawyers to launch legal proceedings against tourism minister Patricia de Lille.
They accuse her of repeatedly making false and defamatory statements against them.
Khanyile and Haskins resigned last week after De Lille had removed them from their leadership positions on the board as they had allegedly failed to respond to her letter asking them to explain the 54 board meetings held since March.
De Lille claimed that the board held 54 meetings in the past seven months, enabling its members to rack up board fees of R900,000, with R300,000 of that going to Khanyile and Haskins.
In a statement on Tuesday, Khanyile and Haskins said the allegations were wholly unfounded and grossly misrepresented their commitment to responsible governance, as detailed in their resignation letter last week.
They said on Sunday and Monday that “De Lille again made further allegations in the media against us”. They added: “The intention is seemingly to impugn our professional reputations deliberately. These allegations are equally unfounded and factually incorrect.”
Khanyile and Haskins said they had at all times acted in the interests of South Africa Tourism and fulfilled their fiduciary responsibilities. “In light of her insistence on repeatedly making defamatory and false statements against us in the public domain, we have instructed our lawyers to launch appropriate legal proceedings against the minister.”
Court papers would be issued soon, Khanyile and Haskins said.
