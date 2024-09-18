EFF says it has persuaded Pretoria eatery to play fair with workers

The controversial Babel restaurant in upmarket Menlyn in Pretoria has agreed to follow basic labour laws after former employee Mihlali Nobavu blew the whistle and posted a video online exposing its alleged toxic working environment.

EFF leaders in Tshwane met restaurant managers this week after a public outcry about the treatment of employees.

In the video, Nobavu alleged employees were required to buy their uniforms and equipment such as bottle openers, cigar cutters and cigarette lighters. She said she was hired without a contract or basic salary, her income being derived from tips, of which the company took a percentage.

EFF Tshwane regional chair Obakeng Ramabodu said the restaurant had now committed to formal employment contracts for all employees, and supplying uniforms and equipment without requiring staff to pay for them, as well as registering all employees with the relevant labour authorities and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). Babel was not registered with the UIF and allegedly did not make contributions to the fund nor submit monthly declarations of salary information.

“This will ensure that every employee has a clear and legally binding agreement outlining their terms of employment. In addition, Babel will now ensure that all employees receive proper pay cheques, with no unlawful deductions from their tips. This change will relieve employees of the financial burden of purchasing their own work essentials, promoting a fairer work environment,” Ramabodu said.